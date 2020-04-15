BO Vaping Partners With Ignite to release Co-Branded Line of CBD Products at Retail and via e-commerce

Leader in E-Cigarette Design & Technology Announces Collaboration With Super-Premium CBD life Brand at NACS Show 2018

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA , Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — BO Vaping, developed by the premium e-cigarette prov >Dan Bilzerian , today unveiled their collaboration in the NACS Show 2018. The makers behind BO have engineered technology to provide customers Ignite’s pure CBD oil in brand new BO that is co-branded Caps. The initial two tastes, for sale this October, are Tropical Fruit and Blood Orange, with extra releases planned for December after which January of 2019. The co-branded vape that is rechargeable combined with brand new disposable CBD caps – continue exactly the same discretion, high-design and ease of use BO delivers in every of these items. BO has become the company that is first additionally deliver Ignite’s super premium quality CBD in each Cap.

The BO brand name has ver quickly become a leader within the market that is e-cig with superior item quality, authentic high-end European design, and consumer-friendly usability that interests present and prospective e-cig consumers along with ex-smokers. BO Vaping takes great pride in the look and technology delivered in each unit. Key features include a very good battery life, quick 15-minute charge time, heat control to advertise persistence, and a sleek advanced design that is european. In order to make recharging on the run convenient, BO provides both a cable charger and energy bank to help keep clients mobile. And also as constantly, BO Vaping delivers a life-time warranty on the device. BO is distributed through on line, C-Store, and smoke/vape shop channels that are retail.

Ignite CBD was launched by expert poker player and company business owner Dan Bilzerian , that is additionally known for his lifestyle that is high-end as on Instagram as well as in the press. Ignite CBD uses the highest-quality 100% cbd gummies dosage Hemp-based natural natural oils with Medium-chain Triglycerides (MCTs). This premium CBD will now be available at 150Mg isolate in a 1.6mL pod, compatible with the BO device with BO collaborating.