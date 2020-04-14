CLOAK Oil Vaporizer Battery | 510 Thread | Portable and Discreet

The CLOAK – basically the most readily useful, and most discreet 510 vape battery in the marketplace! It is positively like no other CCELL battery pack for 510 thread oil cartridges you’ve ever seen! The CLOAK is discreet, concealable, and protects your CCELL oil cartridge to help you carry it with you to independently make use of when you want, anywhere you would like, without concern with detection. No one will understand what the heck it really is! And, there’s no buttons – uck, and just enjoy! The design that is ergonomic effortless from the eyes, as well as gives it an appropriate feel into the hand. In addition, this CCELL battery pack for 510 vape cartridges has a powerful, hardened PVC case, in your pocket, your backpack or your purse when on the go so you don’t have to worry about https://www.cbdoilglobal.net/cbd-gummies/ it. Treat your self towards the best: get yourself a CLOAK today!

If you’re into CBD, or prepared to try it out, Lord Vaper Pens has precisely what you want – Premium CBD Oil Cartridges that one can drop into this stealthy CLOAK oil cartridge battery! Bundle together and you’ll taste the additional cost savings! Get some good HERE !

Bundle A Number Of Premium Refillable Oil Cartridges And Save A Supplementary 10%!

Description

Features

Discreet design – no one will do you know what it really is!

Inhale activated, buttonless technology (just suck and luxuriate in!)

High security value for the valuable 510 thread oil cartridges

Battery Capacity: 650mAh

Working Voltage: 3.2V-4.2V

Fits many 510 thread oil cartridges (0.5ml and 1.0ml) NOTE: Max duration of oil cartridge is 2 1/4? (57mm) very long

Rechargeable with Micro-USB Port

Proportions: 3.1? (H) x 1.3? (W) x 0.72? (D)

Other Oil Cartridge Battery Alternatives

In the event that CLOAK 510 vape battery pack is not exactly what you’re hunting for, take a look at Lord Vaper Pen’s a number of other alternatives RIGHT HERE !

More information