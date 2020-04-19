Exactly about Asian-Canadian woman – Safety in St. Petersburg?

I will be attempting to prepare a trip for my boyfriend and I also’s 30th birthday celebration. We have been looking at either Iceland & Norway or Finland & St. Petersburg, but after reading the Lonely Planet’s help guide to St. Petersburg i have discovered that it could be quite unsafe for tourists and Asians.

For Asians that have traveled here, just exactly exactly what has your experiences been like? Did you feel unsafe?

For anybody which has traveled here, just what has your experience been as with the locals pickpocketing that is including law enforcement (I’ve look over they demand bribes very often)

Must you stay inside following a time that is certain?

I would personally like to see St. Petersburg due to the history that is amazing stunning architecture and tradition but additionally wouldn’t like become on my journey fretting about my security on a regular basis.

BTW we reside in Toronto, Canada while having experienced “unsafe” neighbourhoods but have not been to worried inside them. I will be careful and will not have digital digital camera to my throat or carry a map around etc.

Many thanks for your input!

St petersburg is quite safe simply keep your wits in regards to you and keep to the greater parts that are central. While you have previously mentioned do not show such a thing costly. I’ve vitied once or twice and love the area We even went from the beaten a track a little and discovered the majority of locals extremely friendly, them all warned me personally about fake authorities though We never really had any issues.

I am neither Asian nor female, but i did not see any difficulty at all while I happened to be here. Until youare going to be wandering some strange areas in the first hours i mightn’t expect you to definitely have problems. The main area, Nevsky Prospect, ended up being just like any kind of town in feel, and although We have heard reports of individuals having difficulty with authorities, both fake and genuine, I do not think it really is because typical as the scaremongers need one to think.

Many thanks for your input! I understand there could be lots of wrong information available to you so in retrospect I made a decision to inquire of issue in the forum simply to find a few more individual experiences. Ideally the knowledge shall get efficiently!

We traveled with A east asian in russia. Their only trouble arrived as soon as we weren’t together and a police in a tiny city train section asked him just just what he had been doing here. Otherwise, there have been no problems and soon after he visited other areas of Russia together with extensive family members and had no problems

Pickpockets are really a issue when you look at the metro, on buses and along Nevsky prospekt. Police had previously been a significant problem, |problem that is major nevertheless the environment changed notably within the last many years while the information today just isn’t the just like it absolutely was. As an example, in 2003, the town possessed a huge tourist campaign while the authorities had been particularly taught to deal with foreigners differently. In addition, the major explanation to stop individuals was eradicated once the want to register your stay is not any longer regarding the tourist but instead the area where you remain.

No, but i might stay glued to the tourist areas in the evening.

Ruth yet once again has spelled it our precisely. I have seen it in Paris, London and Glasgow so St. Petersburg isn’t any various in you’ll want to have your wits in regards to you when you’re on or close to the metro, train channels, etc. If you’re travelling being a set it’s possible to protect one another and appear down for trouble more. Don’t allow it to affect your remain, take full advantage of it and luxuriate in it – St. P is excellent. Have a care that is little. I’m going to be here on my vacation in June therefore would i truly select this type of place that is terrible.

In both Moscow and St Petersburg we do not have actually so named strange places where it isn’t safe to be belated hours. I am able to offer you an example that is good Lufthansa teams whom stay instantly in St Petersburg frequently request an excellent evening groups and sometimes hv enjoyable here through the night very long and walk into the town

I might disagree. Every big town in the whole world has dangerous components of city. Moscow and St. Petersburg are no exclusion. You can find regions of both these metropolitan areas that I will never declare that a non-russian speaking foreigner explore later during the night but we question that any could be wandering here.

Actually? I invested two decades in MOW and currently live in St Pets but nevertheless not really acquainted with ‘dangerous’ components of the town. I’d like to explain the problem. Nations including the United States in big towns and cities you will find districts inhibited and managed by cultural teams, people who have extremely income that is low, it is therefore perhaps not safe at lest unpleasant to be time hours and also for locals. Provide only one instance for Mow? The right components regarding the towns and cities where individuals live it is similarly safe. We cannot say including the southern region associated with the town is more dangerous then your side that is west there’s absolutely no segregation on that foundation. Myself I would personally not merely visit some sites. I’ve gone to all elements of Moscow and used transportation that is public belated hours never smith bad. Many individuals drive in belated hours, it’ normal. Of program, it generally does not imply that it’ s definitely safe like in big cities real time differen people additionally the foreigners should wander all night long throughout the city alone, however if for whatever reason you’ll want to see several other elements of Moscow or Saint Petersburg I cannot let you know should avoid that for security period.

I am a lady from Northern Norway who’s been located in St. Petersburg for the last 5 months;

To start with, how time that is much you have?

Iceland & Norway or Finland & St. PetersburgI have not visited Iceland, and just to Northern Finland. Iceland gets the volcanoes and hot springs, Norway has fjords, midnight sunlight etc. St. Petersburg has all the tradition and museums. You ought to surely do St. Petersburg. North Norway is extremely good and dazzling, Oslo is just a town that is small a park with a few old naked rock sculptures, a fort by the bay and some viking museums.

I am maybe not Asian, i am a blond Norwegian, from time one individuals thought I happened to be a girl that is russian so we don’t possess that issue. It is even worse for African change students and Muslims. Being an Asian you may be seen erroneously as a individual originating from North Korea, Asia, Uzbekistan work that is seeking but i am yes you are going to look similar to a tourist, talking English, carrying a digital camera etc.

The folks who have stopped, robbed or bribed because of the authorities usually are males, drunk, walking alone at evening, dressed shabby, and looking “dark”. Sorry to utilize this term but Russia racist destination we have actually ever gone to and there are lots of neo Nazis here, therefore I only want to explain.

My Uzbek feminine buddy ended up being stopped in a shopping mall as soon as, checking out the steel detectors, the safety guards hassled her for a time, I do not think they stop Asian females regarding the roads though.

For example once I first arrived a guy that is croatian stopped 2 times when you look at the metro in one single evening, but he had been a bit drunk, wore sweatpants and looked “dark”. A tourist, therefore he simply revealed his and they allow him go.

The street that is main often safe, since it is a twenty-four hour town. It is well illuminated at and I can walk alone there night. We reside nearly in the primary road so I’m able to simply take a stroll at express 3 am. You can find protection guards nearby the sights that are main evening, as an example the Hermitage and Isac’s cathedral, west Nevsky.

Simply work as you’ll in almost any large town. Remain in the middle through the night, never head out alone through the night, remain in well illuminated, somewhat populated areas after midnight, do not get overly drunk etc.

We do not know about pickpockets, just use an pocket that is inner your coat, slim cash belt. Carry your case on the front side etc.