Services if you are visiting, learning, working or residing in Russia

Includes information regarding trading with and conducting business in great britain and Russia.
Crisis help for Uk nationals
Get assistance if you are the target of criminal activity, you have been arrested, or are influenced by an emergency abroad.
Uk Consulate General Ekaterinburg
We keep and develop relations between your British and Russia. The Consulate-General that is british in provides solutions to British nationals living in and visiting the Urals area.
British Embassy Moscow
We maintain and develop relations between your British and Russia. The British Embassy in Moscow provides solutions to British nationals living in and visiting Russia.
Payment for victims of terrorist assaults abroad
Settlement for terrorist assaults abroad – eligibility, acts of terrorism covered, form, helpline
Payment if you are a target of criminal activity abroad
If you should be A british resident and also been hurt because of a violent criminal activity abroad, you are able to usually submit an application for payment
Get assistance if you should be a target of criminal activity abroad
Contact the nearest British embassy, high payment, consulate or the Foreign and Commonwealth workplace in London to obtain assistance if you should be the target of criminal activity abroad
Assist if you’re arrested abroad
Uncover what the Foreign and Commonwealth workplace can perform to simply help you know is arrested abroad if you or someone.
Rape and intimate attack abroad: time for great britain
Information for Uk nationals afflicted with rape or intimate attack abroad, including just how to access hospital treatment and legal services in britain.
Russia – Prisoner Pack
Description regarding the appropriate and jail system to British Nationals
Russia: psychological state abroad
Information for Uk nationals with psychological state dilemmas in Russia, including the way the embassy that is british assist
Russia: parental son or daughter abduction
Information for parents whose child that is british been abducted in Russia because of one other moms and dad or a family member.
What you should do if you’re affected by an emergency overseas
Guidance for Uk nationals suffering from crises abroad, including terrorist assaults, natural catastrophes and major governmental unrest, and info on just what assist the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) can offer.
Passports and emergency travel documents
Includes how exactly to cancel a passport that is lost restore a passport and use for an urgent situation travel document.
Make an application for or restore a passport that is british you are going to the united kingdom
You are able to submit an application for or restore a british passport while you are visiting the British – if you expect you’ll be in the united kingdom for very long enough
Cancel a stolen or lost passport
What you ought to do if the passport is lost or taken and you also want to travel urgently – crisis travel replacement and document passport.
Get an urgent situation travel document
Submit an application for an urgent situation travel document if you should be outside of the British and also have not got a valid Uk passport – apply online, how exactly to use, charge, timings
International Uk passport applications
Renew, replace or make an application for a grown-up or youngster Uk passport if you’re living abroad or working offshore – kinds, rates, the length of time it requires
Going to Russia
Includes travel advice and just how to have hitched abroad.
Engaged and getting married abroad
Demands, documents and operations for weddings and civil partnerships offshore – enrollment, limitations, charges
Lower your danger from terrorism while abroad
How exactly to minimise your danger and what you should do in the eventuality of an attack that is terrorist.
Russia travel advice
Latest travel advice for Russia safety that is including safety, entry demands, travel warnings and wellness
Arriving at the united kingdom
Get a visa to examine, work or go to the British.
Verify that you’ll need a UK visa
You might need a visa to come calmly to the united kingdom to consult with, work or study.
Contact UK Visas and Immigration regarding your application
Simple tips to contact British visas and immigration (UKVI) from inside and away from British.
Ensure you get your visa, immigration or citizenship papers right straight straight back
Ensure you get your papers came back if you have made A british visa, immigration or citizenship application but need them straight right back urgently
Russia: tuberculosis turkish brides network test clinics for a British visa
Where you’ll get tested for tuberculosis (TB) in Russia for your visa that is UK application.
Residing in Russia
Includes just how to access medical, obtain a document legalised, listings of attorneys and exactly how to vote abroad.
Ensure you get your document legalised
Use the web solution to have A british document legalised
Residing in Russia
Information for British nationals living in Russia, including suggestions about wellness, training, advantages, residence demands and much more.
Russia travel advice
Latest travel advice for Russia including security and protection, entry requirements, travel warnings and wellness
Russia: solicitors
Listing of English-speaking solicitors for Uk nationals in Russia.
Russia: medical facilities and professionals
Directory of medical facilities and professionals for Uk nationals in Russia.
Russia: translators and interpreters
Listing of English-speaking translators and interpreters for Uk nationals in Russia.
