Trailblazing Woman: Houstonian Frances “Sissy” Farenthold reflects on nearly a hundred years of advocating for women’s liberties

HOUSTON – Women’s History is a time to reflect upon the contributions made by trailblazing women who weren’t afraid of speaking up and challenging the status quo month.

Some of those ladies everyday lives here in Houston, and her work with general public service spans almost a century that is entire.

Frances “Sissy” Farenthold ended up being one of several very first feminine Texas State Representatives, an applicant for governor, spouse and mom of five, and a champ of equal liberties for all. And that list just scratches the area.

Just take a dive that is deep us to the remarkable and impressive lifetime of Sissy Farenthold by viewing the movie above, by viewing one of several Rapoport Center’s movies about her life right right here, or by viewing the schedule below.

1926 – Frances “Sissy” Farenthold comes into the world in Corpus Christi. Growing up, Sissy saw the battles dealing with her next-door neighbors, particularly non-white minorities.

1946 – Sissy graduates from Vassar university in Dutchess County, nyc, and chooses to carry on to legislation school during the University of Texas. In pupil human body of 800, Sissy had been certainly one of simply three ladies.

“There had been always plenty of talk, ” stated Sissy. “But i recently left that alone and worked. And I’ll let you know whenever I had my best pleasure – to see my title in the honor roll. We liked your competition. ”

1949 – Sissy graduates from legislation college. She comes back to Corpus Christi to rehearse legislation at her father’s company. Surrounding this right time, Sissy marries and it has five young ones. She has a hiatus from exercising legislation to improve her small children, and took this as a chance to build relationships civic affairs and justice that is economic.

“I thought we happened to be voting of these individuals simply because they had been care that is taking of things. However they weren’t, ” said Sissy, referencing the regional politicians she had been watching. That’s when she made a decision to do something by by herself.

1969-1973 – Sissy served within the Texas House of Representatives. At that time, she had been the only girl in the home. She invested her very first two-year term concentrating on civil liberties and financial window of opportunity for bad females and kids. She co-sponsored the Equal Rights Amendment with State Senator Barbara Jordan. In 1973 she had been opted for while the chair that is first of National Women’s Political Caucus.

“I don’t think there clearly was any concern about ever stopping. I did son’t have that in my own head. We was gonna do that. ”

1972 – a few women’s groups faucet Sissy to operate as a vice-presidential nominee at the 1972 Democratic National Convention. She arrived in 2nd to your nominee’s that is presidential, U.S. Senator Thomas F. Eagleton of Missouri. She garnered more delegate votes than future U.S. President Jimmy Carter of Georgia.

“It is she and she alone whom really represents what exactly is various in regards to the 1972 convention, ” stated activist Gloria Steinem in the 1972 National that is democratic Convention. “before you, a coalition of women, black people, Spanish speaking people and young people who support her. Make history know that this was a different convention in us, her supporters, you see. Vote for Sissy Farenthold for Vice President regarding the usa. ”

1972 & 1974 – Sissy unsuccessfully seeks the Democratic nomination for Governor of Texas.

1976-1980 – Sissy serves as president of Wells university in Aurora, nyc. In this part, she founded the general public Leadership Education system on the believed that women’s colleges have to interact to teach and prepare females for public leadership.

“To me, the search for general public workplace may be the corollary to complete citizenship, ” said Sissy whenever expected with a reporter if a female could possibly be nominated as being a vice presidential prospect. “Until you’re able to pursue that with no qualifying adjectives, we don’t think you have got complete citizenship. ”

1980 – Sissy came back to Houston to apply legislation and show during the University of Houston and Texas Southern University class of Law.

NOW – Sissy serves as Honorary Director of Rothko Chapel, and serves regarding the advisory board for the Rapoport Center for Human Rights and Justice of UT Law. She will continue to provide her vocals and help to rights that are human across the world as well as in Houston.

“Well there certainly was a change. Associated with the part of females, ” stated Sissy. “there clearly was a knowledge I think had not been here prior to. I’m hopeful. ”

A film can be watched by you, created by the Bernard and Audre Rapoport Center for Human Rights and Justice into the link below.

Browse https: //law. Utexas.edu/farenthold/ when it comes to Rapoport Center’s interactive archive and variety of movies depicting Sissy Farenthold’s life’s work on hawaii, nationwide, and worldwide levels.

The archival material on the internet site is simply a sampling of Sissy’s documents, that are housed during the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History in the University of Texas at Austin.

The Rapoport Center and Rothko Chapel co-sponsor an annual lecture series in her honor if you would like to celebrate or help support the legacy of Sissy’s relentless pursuit of social justice. You’ll find extra information right here.

