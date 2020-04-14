Trip attendant union warns of “catastrophic” fire danger from e-cigarettes on planes

The pres >wants the FAA to ban e-cigarettes from planes because their lithium-ion batteries could possibly be a fire risk. Lithium-ion batteries energy just about any device that is mobile have — however the concern about vaping products is due to the actual fact they often times utilize cheaper batteries to power them, raising fears they truly are almost certainly going to fail and create a fire .

In February, extra lithium-ion batteries sparked a fire aboard a Delta flight whilst it sat at the gate. Those batteries have been in e-cigarettes – like the the one that caught fire within the TSA line in Charleston, West cbd gummies on amazon Virginia. As well as in Savannah, Georgia, battery pack for a vape pen ended up being blamed after having a case started smoking at safety.

At the least 265 incidents batteries that are involving been reported towards the FAA since 1991, and FAA information shows at least 48 e-cigarette associated smoke or fire incidents at airports or on planes. That is more incidents than laptop computers and pills, cellular phones, battery pack chargers or extra batteries.

An FAA test video clip shows why lithium-ion batteries have now been prohibited in checked baggage. In case a battery fails and goes into what exactly is called thermal runaway, it could burn therefore hot that the air air plane’s fire suppression system can not place it down. In 2016, the FAA banned the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone due to its lithium batteries starting fires.

“A lithium ion battery pack fire on an airplane could be catastrophic,” Sara Nelson, president associated with the Association of Flight Attendants, told CBS Information transport correspondent Kris Van Cleave. Nelson added that flight attendants are becoming firefighters on planes, together with FAA has to do more.

Trip attendants are taught to handle battery pack fires. That may involve placing the smoldering or flaming device in fire-resistant bags, that are now carried up to speed numerous planes.

“think about we simply not have these e-cigarettes regarding the air air plane after all?” Nelson stated.

But Mark Millam for the Flight Safety Foundation said while batteries from e-cigarettes are a definite concern that is great planes, additional information is necessary before an outright ban is reasonable.

“A ban can happen if you find the proper information that is comprehended he said about it.

The FAA told “CBS today” in a declaration so it has “clear laws” regarding the safe transport of lithium-ion batteries. Legislation requires that e-cigarettes, vape pens, and extra batteries must be transported in carry-on bags.

The administration added that “because associated with wide array of battery pack problems that may appear, it’s important that air companies have actually the flexibleness to evaluate and deal with the potential risks involved with every individual situation.”